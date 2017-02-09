Kenya: Will Francis Kimanzi's Mathare United Strike Gold in 2017?

analysis

For a club that lost nine first-team players at the close of the 2016 season, one would expect the head coach to be fretting over his new charges' ability to deliver in the new season.

But Francis Kimanzi is a calm man as he takes his boys, including 17 new faces, through their paces at the club's Goan Institute training grounds.

As the standoff between Football Kenya Federation and Kenyan Premier League over the composition of the top tier persists, 2008 champions Mathare United are making every effort to ensure they are better prepared for the kick-off when the impasse is finally resolved.

Kimanzi, who is on his second year of his second stint at the club, has assembled a team of 23 youthful players whom he believes will help improve their seventh place showing last season.

With award-winning midfielder Eric Johanna (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), lanky defender Robinson Kamura, Whyvvone Isuza (both AFC Leopards), goalkeeper Robert Mboya and midfielder Duke Abuya (both Kariobangi Sharks) having all left the club, Kimanzi knows it's not possible to replace the departing players but remains optimistic that they will post better results this term.

Others who have left the club include Peter Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Obadiah Ndege, Eric Mata and Thomas Wanyama.

"We have not signed Messi, or Neymar, or any player of their calibre, so we are not harbouring any outrageous ambitions. My job is to help rebuild the team because we lost a quite number of players and we have welcomed a few others," said the former Tusker and Sofapaka coach.

Kimanzi, whose side had at some point in the season led the standings, said lack of depth and injuries hampered his season but he is ready to improve.

"Winning the league trophy is not easy. We tried that last season and started very well, but certain factors including lack of depth could not allow us to sustain our bid for the title. By the time we were heading into the second leg we realised that the bar had been set too high for us."

"I think, however, that we achieved by finishing in a good position and gaining legibility to the KPL Top 8 tournament for the first time."

"This year, I just want to maintain that run, push for a position within the best eight teams in the league and then see how to build up on that in 2018," he said.

Former Ushuru midfielder Roy Okal is part of the new players at Mathare United and believes they can achieve great things together, because, just like the club's slogan, Greatness Within, is their drive for the new season.

NEW SIGNINGS

David Owino, Ahmad Ahmed, John Mwangi, Martin Ongeri, Mark Kioko, Haruin Junior, Moses Gitau, Moses Mburu, Tyson Otieno, Tyson Odhiambo, Chris Ochieng, Roy Okal, Kennedy Ayako, Aboubakar Keya, Levis Opiyo, Morgan Oduor, Derrick Nzosi.