9 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda/South Africa: Sundowns Reward Africa's Best Onyango With New Deal

After a historic year in which he led his South African club to African glory and national team Uganda Cranes to a first Nations Cup finals since 1978, Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed another long-term contract for their 31-year-old goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

"Sundowns have also tied down goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who signed a four year contract extension," Sundowns said on their website.

Onyango has been at Sundowns since June 2011 when he first signed a three-year deal.

Shot-stopper Onyango was a constant factor as Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned CAF Champions League winners, and was eventually voted CAF African Based Player of the Year - both a first for a Ugandan player.

Onyango was also in goal as Uganda qualified for the Nations Cup final for the first time in 39 years, by beating Comoros 1-0 and featured in two of their games in the Nations Cup final in Gabon.

Uganda drew one game, 1-1 against Mali, but fell 1-0 to both Egypt and Ghana.

