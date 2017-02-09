8 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Darfuri Parties and Movements - Darfur Safe and Free of Any Rebellion

Khartoum — Darfuri parties and movements signatories of peace agreement have disclosed that Darfur became safe and free of any rebellion or armed movements.

The representatives of parties and movements said in their meeting which held in the H.Qs of the Council of Parties of the Government of National Unity that they paid field visits to Darfur where the people demanded stability through cooperation between all citizens, describing the situation in Darfur as completely different from the past period.

'People now are seeking reconstruction, development and stability' they said.

The Secretary General of the Council, Aboud Jaber , addressing the meeting, has reiterated that the council will continue the implementation of information campaigns to enlighten the citizens in Darfur on peace, particularly, following the lifting of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

