Kenya: Police Place Sh14 Million Bounty on Seven Terror Suspects

Nairobi — Police have placed a Sh2mn bounty each on seven terror suspects linked to recent attacks in the North Eastern region of the country, particularly in Mandera County.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says the suspects operate between Kenya and Somalia.

"We have reason to believe that they were instrumental in the planning and execution of attacks at Bisharo Lodge in October 2016, Jabane Hotel attack in January 2017 and Arabia Police camp in February 2017," he said through a statement dispatched to newsrooms.

He has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious person or activity to police through toll-free lines 999, 112 and 911.

He cautions that the threat of terror remains high but assured the country that all security agencies are alert to ensure law and order is maintained.

The suspects are Abdullahi Issack Diyat aka Ubeyd, Ahmed Maalim Bashir, Sharif Sheikh Arab, Andikadir Haret Mohamed Yussuf Kuno and Ahmed Mahat Mohammed aka Jerry.

Others include Idriss Ismael Issack and a Mohammed (full name not known.)

All recent terror attacks targeted non-locals in the area and security agencies.