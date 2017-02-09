Rwanda/Nigeria: Nigerian Striker Irokani on Trial at Bugesera FC

Nigerian striker Samson Irokani is on trials with Eastern Province-based national football league side Bugesera FC with a view to sign him from Lagos Athletico FC.

Irokani, in his "early 20s", started training with Vincent Mashami's team at their Nyamata ground, two weeks ago, according to Bugesera FC president, Jean Claude Gahigi.

Gahigi confirmed the news of their new signing on Tuesday, saying that: "We want to sign him to beef up our attacking line. The coach recommended that we get him another striker because that is the area he thinks the team needs reinforcing as we go into the second half of the season."

"We hope he does well during his trials. He is a powerful guy with excellent ball skills, and I believe if we sign him, our fans will enjoy watching him in action," Gahigi added.

Irokani was named as part of the Nigeria Under-20 provisional squad for the 2016 African Cup of Nations qualifiers but did not make the cut to the final team.

Bugesera FC are currently ranked in 5th place on the league table with 26 points, three behind fourth-placed AS Kigali and ten adrift of leaders Rayon Sports after 15 rounds of matches.

Mashami's team, top scorer Farouk Ruhinda Sentongo with six league goals, has just returned to the team after missing the previous five matches.

On Saturday, Bugesera will face SC Kiyovu, who are 11th with 18 points, at Mumena ground as the second round of the season gets underway.