Sudan: Defense Minister Hails Progress in Sudan - U.S. Relations

Khartoum — The Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, has appreciated the recent breakthrough in the Sudan - US relations, particularly in the security and military fields.

The minister has referred to the efforts being exerted by Sudan to combat terrorism, human trafficking and the across border crimes in accordance with the country's values and humanitarian commitment and the regional and international efforts aimed to strengthening and maintaining international peace and security.

This came when the minister received Wednesday with the US Military Attaché on the occasion of his assuming to office in Khartoum.

The US Military Attaché has expressed his country's desire to enhance its relations with Sudan.