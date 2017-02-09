Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms State Keenness to Expand Values of Takaful and Solidarity

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Ahmed Saad Omer, has affirmed the state commitment to disseminate the values of Takaful (solidarity) and sympathy and to enhance the strategies and policies aimed for realizing social justice.

This came when he addressed Wednesday the Forum of the Council of Ministers on Vagrancy and begging issues, in presence of representatives of concerned ministries.

He called for finding the means for enhancing the welfare and protection of children and qualifying them socially, psychologically and professionally toward alleviating poverty as well as supporting the specialized research centers to adopt solutions conducive to solving the negative phenomenon in the society.

He appreciated the great efforts being exerted by Khartoum State, the Ministries of interior and Social Welfare and the concerned ministries, affirming that the recommendations of the forum will be implemented on the ground.