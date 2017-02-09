Khartoum — The Deputy General Auditor of the Republic of Sudan Dr. Mohamed Al-Hafiz Nasr has taken part in the workshop held recently in the State of South Africa on the capacity building of the executive leaderships of the higher supervisory institutions. The workshop was organized by an African organization in collaboration with the Audit Chamber in the Netherlands.

Dr. Nasr said, in statement to SUNA following his return to the country, that 6 experts of the higher supervisory organs in Africa representing Sudan, Botswana, Kenya, Sirloin, South Africa and Ghana were selected to participate in this important workshop.

The Deputy Auditor-General explained that the workshop deliberated on the loopholes and the difficulties facing the supervisory chambers in the African countries, stressing that the workshop came out with 17 case studies as a model for bridging loopholes on the issues of supervision, transparency and corruption control, adding that the selection of the Sudan's Audit Chamber within the African experts is deemed as a triumph and evidence for its development and leading role in the supervisory action in the African Continent.