Sudan: Spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces - Our Forces Played a Major Role in Security and Stability in Darfur

Khartoum — The official Spokesperson for the Rapid Support Forces, Captain Adam Salih, has stressed the role played by the rapid support forces in achieving security and stability currently witnessed by Darfur and some other states in the country.

He said these forces continue to patrol the Sudanese Egyptian-Libyan border triangle as well as the borderline between the Sudan and South Sudan.

In an interview with the Sudan News Agency SUNA to be published later, the spokesman has revealed that the rapid forces have aborted the trafficking attempt of over two thousands persons from different nationalities including Somalis, and Ethiopian subjects.

He said this was carried out within the context of combating human trafficking, gold and other minerals and animals smuggling from the Sudan to neighboring countries.

He said the forces have also been engaged in inhibiting adverse activities along the borderlines which were aimed to frustrate social cohesion and that they were also engaged in combating human trafficking and fundamentalism.

He said the security situation in Darfur was now hugely stable thanks to the activities of the Sudanese Armed Forces and also the Rapid Support Forces as well as the police forces which have all exerted commendable efforts in securing the Jabal Marra and the surrounding and adjacent areas.