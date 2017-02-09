Sudan: Chief Justice Receives UK Ambassador to the Sudan

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, professor Haidar Ahmed Dafalla on Wednesday received the UK ambassador to the Sudan Michael Aron in the presence of the Deputy Chief Justice Mahjoub al Amin, the Head of the Training Department al Amin Al Tayeb and the Head of the Technical and Scientific Research Department Director Ibtisam Ahmed Abdallah

The meeting discussed way to boost technical cooperation between the Sudanese and UK judiciary systems and eh exchange of visits as well as the exchange of legal publications.

The meeting also discussed provision of opportunities for Sudanese judges for postgraduates, master and PhD studies in the UK

The Chief Justice has expressed appreciation for the visit of the UK ambassador to the Sudan, underlining the integrity and independence of the Sudanese judiciary system saying this was equally stipulated in the Sudanese constitutions as early as the 1952 pre-independence laws during the Condominium rule up to the 2005 Interim Constitution.