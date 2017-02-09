8 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief Justice Receives UK Ambassador to the Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, professor Haidar Ahmed Dafalla on Wednesday received the UK ambassador to the Sudan Michael Aron in the presence of the Deputy Chief Justice Mahjoub al Amin, the Head of the Training Department al Amin Al Tayeb and the Head of the Technical and Scientific Research Department Director Ibtisam Ahmed Abdallah

The meeting discussed way to boost technical cooperation between the Sudanese and UK judiciary systems and eh exchange of visits as well as the exchange of legal publications.

The meeting also discussed provision of opportunities for Sudanese judges for postgraduates, master and PhD studies in the UK

The Chief Justice has expressed appreciation for the visit of the UK ambassador to the Sudan, underlining the integrity and independence of the Sudanese judiciary system saying this was equally stipulated in the Sudanese constitutions as early as the 1952 pre-independence laws during the Condominium rule up to the 2005 Interim Constitution.

Sudan

Investment Minister Welcomes Djiboutian Desire to Invest in Agricultural Sector

The Minister of Investment Mudathir Abdal-Ghani Abdal-Rahman stressed, in a meeting with the Djibouti Minister of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.