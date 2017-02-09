Sudan: Foreign Minister Commends Norway Stances in Support of Peace Process in the Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, on Wednesday, received the Norwegian Envoy to the Sudan, Erling Skojonsberg, who congratulated Sudan on the US decision to revoke sanctions imposted on the Sudan.

The Norwegian diplomat has affirmed his country's support to the move which is in line wi th the efforts exerted to achieve peace and development in theSudan.

Ghandour, expressed his thanks to the envoy and to Norway for its stance in backing peace efforts within the Sudan Troika in the Sudan.

During the meeting the two sides reviewed efforts exerted for achieving stability and peace in South Sudan.