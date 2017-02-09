8 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms State Keenness to Support Implementation of Development Projects in Gedarif

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, Mirghani Salih, and affirmed the state's commitment to support implementation of development and services projects all over the country.

The Wali has informed the President of the Republic on the general situation, the implementation of projects and the executive and political performance in the state.

In a press statement, the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, said that the meeting has discussed ways of enhancing the livestock projects, establishing horticultural projects at Rahad and Fashaga River basin by benefiting from the water available at Upper Atbara and Setet Dams as well as development of the border area with Ethiopia.

Sudan

Investment Minister Welcomes Djiboutian Desire to Invest in Agricultural Sector

The Minister of Investment Mudathir Abdal-Ghani Abdal-Rahman stressed, in a meeting with the Djibouti Minister of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.