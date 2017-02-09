Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms State Keenness to Support Implementation of Development Projects in Gedarif

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, Mirghani Salih, and affirmed the state's commitment to support implementation of development and services projects all over the country.

The Wali has informed the President of the Republic on the general situation, the implementation of projects and the executive and political performance in the state.

In a press statement, the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, said that the meeting has discussed ways of enhancing the livestock projects, establishing horticultural projects at Rahad and Fashaga River basin by benefiting from the water available at Upper Atbara and Setet Dams as well as development of the border area with Ethiopia.