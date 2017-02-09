Sudanese-Bahraini Agreement On Formation of Joint Business Council to Bolster Investment Cooperation

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment Dr. Najm-Eddin Hassan Musa reviewed, at his office Wednesday with the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry in the Kingdom of Bahrain Wahid Mubarak Sayyal, the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to boost them further through the joint economic cooperation and expansion of Bahraini investments in Sudan.

The meeting emphasized importance of holding economic forums for investment promotion in Sudan, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Musa extended detailed explanation on the climate and opportunities of investment as well as the recent economic developments in Sudan, revealing that his ministry is promoting strategic investment projects focusing on agriculture and processing industries.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry in Bahrain said that his visit aimed at getting acquainted with the investment opportunities and possibility of attracting businessmen to invest in Sudan in the fields of agricultural production, industrial raw materials in addition to the laws, guarantees and encouraging incentives, referring to the possibility of benefiting from the free trade agreement between Bahrain and the United States of America to develop the joint exports sector.

The two sides agreed upon holding of economic, investment and promoting forum in Bahrain in collaboration with the private sector in two countries besides establishment of a joint business council to look after the consolidation and development of Bahraini investments in Sudan.