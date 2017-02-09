8 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Red Sea State Governor Briefed On UNICEF Projects in Eastern the States

Port Sudan — The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid Ali, was Wednesday briefed on the activities and projects of United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in the region within the organization's plans for 2017.

UNICEF is implementing a number of services projects in the state, mainly in the health, education, water and Child welfare domains.

The Wali (governor) and UNICEF have signed a memorandum understanding on the implementation of these plans by UNICEF in eastern sudan. the UNICEF East Sector Director, Abu-Obieda Al-Siddiq, signed for UNICEF.

The Wali has stressed his government readiness to cooperate with the organization in the implementation of these projects in Eastern Sudan.

