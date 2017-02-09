8 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of Republic Affirms State Support to All Developmental and Services Projects in Gedarif State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed support of state to all services and developmental projects in Gedarif State.

He got acquainted during his meeting, Wednesday, with the Wali (governor) of the Gedarif State, Mirghani Salih, with overall situations in state and progress of implemntation of developmental projects bedside executive and political performances.

The Wali said in press statements that the meeting tackled way of enhancing livestock projects and transfer some land to horticulture at Rahad Basin and Al-Fashaga by using aters provided by Atbara and Setet damps as well as development of Sudan-Ethiopia borders.

Sudan

Investment Minister Welcomes Djiboutian Desire to Invest in Agricultural Sector

The Minister of Investment Mudathir Abdal-Ghani Abdal-Rahman stressed, in a meeting with the Djibouti Minister of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.