Sudan: President of Republic Affirms State Support to All Developmental and Services Projects in Gedarif State

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed support of state to all services and developmental projects in Gedarif State.

He got acquainted during his meeting, Wednesday, with the Wali (governor) of the Gedarif State, Mirghani Salih, with overall situations in state and progress of implemntation of developmental projects bedside executive and political performances.

The Wali said in press statements that the meeting tackled way of enhancing livestock projects and transfer some land to horticulture at Rahad Basin and Al-Fashaga by using aters provided by Atbara and Setet damps as well as development of Sudan-Ethiopia borders.