Sudan: Bakri Informed On Activities of Al-Tayeb Salih International Prize for Creative Writing

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has got acquainted with the activities and programs of Al-Tayeb Salih International Prize for Creative Writing in its seventh session andthe activities of the closing night which would be held in the Friendship Hall during February 15 - 16 and would be attended by former Tunisian President Al-Marzouqi.

The Chairman of the prize's Board ofTrustees, Professor Ali Shummo said in a press statement following his meeting with the Fisrt Vice - President in the Republican Palace Wednesday that the number of participants was 593 in areas of novels, short story and African studies.

He disclosed that the prize would be given in the closing night to the winner of the Prize of 7th session Professor Fadwa Abdul-Rahman.

Prof. Shummo added a number of intellectuals from Arab countries and Europe would participate in the intellectual symposium which would be held as part of the prize's activities.