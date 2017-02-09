Vongai Mbara — Sculptures, paintings, portraits, videos and songs are being made daily by local artists in preparations for the 21st February Movement celebrations. It seems this year artists are in for a tough competition to outshine each other on creativity and to showcase their talents for the President's birthday. Some of the local artists that have created art for the President include Cde Chandokupisa, Uncle Danny, Final Warning Crew, Raphael Jamu and Joshua Mboya.

Uncle Danny who did a five-track album dedicated to both His Excellency and the First Lady said this year many artists have produced many songs to celebrate Gushungo's birthday but he is confident that his album was the best of them all.

"I know that this year, there are a lot of people that have produced songs for the 21st February Movement celebrations but mine is a unique piece with a reggae sound. If I get the chance to perform at the gala, I am very confident that people will like my songs," he said.

Leading visual artist Jamu, who has won prizes in different international competitions, has done portraits for the President as well and he is proud of the work. "I have made many portraits for His Excellence and the one I did recently is one of my master pieces because it came out beautiful. I do not have much but this is my gift to our President who has done so much for us," he said.

Sculptor Joshua Mboya also finished his piece of art recently which shows the President standing with his fist in the air. He said the sculpture was meant to show appreciation of what the President is doing for the nation.

"This is a gesture to show that we love our President Comrade Robert Mugabe and will continue to show our appreciation for the various roles he has played for our country," Mboya said.

The preparations continue and artists are not resting while they create music and make art to celebrate Gushungo's birthday. A gala to celebrate the President's birthday is in the pipeline and many musicians are expected to perform at the event.