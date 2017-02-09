9 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: UNIK Sign Duo Ahead of Africa Club Championships

By Peter Kamasa

University of Kibungo (UNIK) Volleyball Club have signed two new players as they prepare for the upcoming Men's African Club Championship that will be held on March 15-28 in Tunis, Tunisia.

The two include; Abiud Kipkirui Chirchir (outside attacker) from Malava Boys School of Kenya and Francis Muya (center) from Espoir of DR. Congo, both signed one-year contract.

"We hope that they will be important players for us as they have the skills to be top players. They are a great addition to our team," said Ntawangundi.

UNIK have made a slow start this season, they are in fourth place on the league table with 12 points, four behind leaders IPRC-South and two behind second-placed Gisagara.

Ntawangundi said they are looking for good performance in their first ever appearance at the Africa Club Championships. Last year, they missed the event due to the finance constraints. The Africa Club Championships attract the best clubs from across the continent.

Last season, in addition to the local league title, UNIK also won the Genocide Memorial tourney, KAVC Memorial tournament staged in Kampala, Uganda, as well as the Carre d'AS competition.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) will compete in the women's tournament which will be staged in Carthage, Tunisia from April 5-18.

The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) has set February 28 as the final date for clubs to confirm their participation in the continental events.

The winners of the two-week tournament will represent Africa at the 2017 Men and Women's World Club Championships.

