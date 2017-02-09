Kenya: High Court Quashes State Plan to Close Dadaab

Photo: Kate Holt/IRIN

Somali refugees at the Dadaab refugee camp in north eastern Kenya (file photo)

The High Court in Nairobi has quashed the government's plan to close down the Dadaab refugee camp.

On Thursday, Justice John Mativo ruled that Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho acted beyond their powers in issuing the directive to close down the camp.

The court also declared the repatriation of refugees unconstitutional and described it as discriminative.

The judge directed the state to adopt mechanisms that would ensure the department of refugees is functioning properly.

Notices published in the Kenya Gazette announcing repatriation of refugees were declared null and void.