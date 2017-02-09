THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is in the process of acquiring pre-paid smart water meters for a massive nationwide programme that will cover local authorities, farmers and all its other customers.

ZINWA's corporate and marketing manager, Marjorie Munyonga told the Financial Gazette this week that the project, which started with test runs in Gwanda and Beitbridge, will now be extended to all the authority's customers throughout the country.

"It will cover all our customers. We have just started the process of acquiring the meters and we hope that they will be in place before the end of the year," Munyonga said.

ZINWA is owed more than US$140 million mainly by local authorities and farmers, and has been struggling to get the defaulters to pay.

Some of the defaulters, such as Kwekwe Municipality, have dragged the authority to court after their water supplies were cut and the courts have ruled that water was a basic right and therefore water disconnections in the absence of a court order were unlawful.

Asked how the authority intends to strike a balance between these conflicting sides, Munyonga said if water were to be free, in the long-run it would become unavailable with worse consequences to everyone.

"As much as water is a right, there is a cost associated with the purification and the delivery of the water and someone has to pay for it if it is to be available always, hence this decision. We have taken the decision with full government approval," she said.

She said consultations had taken place with all stakeholders and the process would continue as the authority implements the project.

ZINWA has started inviting companies to partner it in financing, supplying and installing the smart meters and associated management systems at its 534 stations in seven catchment areas throughout the country.

Farmers, who are among some of ZINWA's main customers--and also some of the worst defaulters - expressed surprise at the move being taken by ZINWA. Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Wonder Chabikwa told the Financial Gazette that they had not been consulted at all before the water utility decided to go the pre-paid route.

"There was no consultation from ZINWA. If they implement that to raw water for farming then it will negatively affect production," Chabikwa said.

He said the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company -- a unit of power utility ZESA Holdings -- has both pre and post payment systems with farmers being given a choice between the two options.

In other countries where similar systems are in place, clients such as farmers are expected to pay their bills in arrears, and failure would result in their supplies being terminated immediately until full payment for water used in the previous season has been made.

Munyonga said ZINWA does not see how local authorities, most of which have already started implementing pre-paid systems, should have problems with ZINWA adopting the same approach. She said this would ensure that money paid by ratepayers for water usage primarily goes towards procurement, treatment and distribution of water.

Most water users complain that water is very expensive; a claim ZINWA says is not true for an average and responsible water user.

"For those areas where ZINWA supplies treated water to residents, it charges 40 cents per cubic metre of water, for those residents in the high density areas. A cubic meter is 1 000 litres of water or five drums of water. This translates to eight cents per drum of treated water or 0,0004 cents per litre of treated water. One US dollar therefore can buy 13 drums or 2 500 litres of treated water," ZINWA explained in a statement issued in October last year after Parliament also complained that ZINWA water rates were very high.

"People staying in the low density areas, in those towns where ZINWA supplies potable water, pay 80 cents per cubic metre or 1 000 litres of water. This translates to 80 cents for five drums of water and 0,0008 cents per litre of treated water. These people therefore pay US$1 for six drums of water or 1 250 litres of treated water.

"For commercial consumers in high density areas the water costs US$30 per cubic metre of 1 000 litres of water meaning that for a US$1 they pay for 33 litres of treated water. This therefore makes water way cheaper than many other things. For example, a 500-millilitre bottle of bottled water costs at most 50 cents in the supermarkets and can even be priced at US$1 in restaurants, fast food outlets and hotels. This makes the price of bottled water enough to buy 1 250 litres or six drums of treated water," ZINWA noted.

For its agro clients, after further water tariff reductions that ZINWA implemented last year of between 26 percent and 56 percent, A2 farmers are being charged US$5 per mega litre of raw water from US$6,82 while A1 farmers pay US$3 from US$5. Communal farmers are now paying US$2 from US$4,50.