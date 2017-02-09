9 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: More Than 112.000 Tons of Fish Caught in Cunene

Ondjiva — At least 12.693 tons of fish were caught during 2016 in the southern Cunene province, against 313,274 tons in 2015.

This was said to Angop on Wednesday in Ondjiva by the provincial director of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries, Dinis Pacavira.

According to him, the catches were made by the fishermen's associations of the municipalities of Ombadja, Cahama and Cuvelai.

Dínis Pacavira explained that of the captured species stand out catfish, cod, kimaia, kimiamia, snorer, dogfish, sardines, nhasse, tchimbululo and tchingongo.

He said that most of the catches in Cunene province have been traded in other regions of the country.

