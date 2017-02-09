SWAPO's Okahandja councillor Steve Biko Booys has called on the ruling party's leadership to distance itself from the Affirmative Repositioning movement, which he labelled a political party attempting to destroy Swapo from within.

Booys yesterday confirmed to The Namibian that he had recorded a video and distributed it through social media and Whatsapp messaging.

"Until when are these comrades or the so-called comrades going to be allowed to continue undermining our party, our institution, as enshrined by our constitution? Comrade leaders, I think it is now about time that you need to stop ruling on an ad hoc basis," Booys said in the video.

In the video, he accused the party leadership of being passive, and taking AR actions lightly. He further accused the movement of breaking and undermining the party's constitution in what he referred to as an insult to Swapo party members.

"I have taken it upon myself as part of my constitutional right within the Swapo party constitution to make this recording that critically addresses some of the issues that I think ought to be addressed, which indeed are not addressed adequately," Booys stated in the recording.

He also compared the movement to the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP), and questioned why if RDP supporters were referred to as hibernators, the AR members should not be called the same.

He said the AR operating as a political party within the ruling party went directly against the constitutional provisions which state that party membership was subject to non-affiliation to any other political party.

AR leader Job Amupanda, who saw the video, told The Namibian that Booys' comments should not be taken seriously.

He said AR was not a political party as claimed by Booys as it was not registered with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), but that it was a social movement.

"Even someone who is in Grade 5 knows that in order to be a political party, one has to be registered with the ECN," Amupanda noted.

He added that he was not concerned by Booys' statements, and contrasted these comments to those of Swakopmund regional councillor Juuso Kambueshe, who had congratulated Amupanda on his election to become a commissioner on the executive council of the Africa Youth Commission.

Amupanda said other councillors were recognising their work, while Booys was concerning himself with irrelevant matters.

Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba told The Namibian that Booys was part of the party leadership as a regional councillor, and that he should not blame fellow leaders for not doing anything about the constitution of the party not being upheld.

He said that it was fine that Booys was voicing his views, but that if he wanted action taken, he should follow the right channels within the party.

Mbumba said the party leadership has indicated what was acceptable conduct and what was not, and while some understood, others were saying the leadership was trying to expel them.

He added that it should be very clear that action would be taken against anybody who was trying to undermine the party's constitution.

"It should not look like we are targeting a certain individual. It is time we start respecting our own rules," Mbumba said.