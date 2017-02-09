Angola: UNDP Representative Highlights National Accounts Presentation

Luanda — The representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Pier Balladelli, stressed the importance of presenting Angola's National Accounts on Wednesday and considered them to be key instruments for the country's economic and political decision-making.

In Pier Balladelli's view, the National Accounts and the definitive results for the 2009-2013 period bring real advantages to financial and economic information.

He highlighted the work carried out by the Angolan Government, through the National Statistics Institute (INE), particularly because it is the eighth country on the African continent to carry out such work.

Regarding the quarterly GDP, he said that it will allow a better appreciation of the economic and financial variations of the country, which will mitigate the effects of the crisis.

He informed that the ways used "are of the United Nations and there is also a technical support component of the International Monetary Fund, which will give due international recognition.