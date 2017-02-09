Tanzania: Bunge Moves to Assert Its Power

Dodoma — Parliament yesterday unanimously resolved to summon Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda and Arumeru district commisioner Alexander Mnyeti to be questioned by a commttee of the House over belittling the National Assembly. In addition, the MPs said should the two be found guilty, they should resign from public office.

MPs across the political divide also wanted the local government minister to write to all regional commisisoners to respect the boundaries with MPs. They also resoluted that police should not arrest any MP without the knowledge and approval of the Speaker. The motion was passed last evening after being tabled by Mwita Waitara (Chadema-Ukonga). It was to debate on the apparent interference by the executive on Parliament operations and was fuelled by the recent arrests of MPs Tundu Lissu and Godbless Lema. Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe was also in the police radar but escaped on Tuesday by locking himself up in Parliament. The resolution was taken to reinforce an earlier ruling by the National Assembly chairman Andrew Chenge who had ordered the office of the Clerk to write to Makonda to explain himself over his yesterday's utterances said to belittle parliamentary powers and privileges. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Jenister Mhagama and the Attorney General contributed to the debate last evening before the unanimous vote by the MPs who were protesting at the manner in which they were being treated by government functionaries. Ms Mhagama defended attacks on President Magufuli, saying actions of the regional administrators whould not be blamed on him. AG Masaju dissuaded the irate MPs to summon the two adminstrators before taking a decision against them.

Earlier, Mr Chenge issued the order when responding to a request by Mr Abdallah Ulega who wanted the chair to issue guidance over what Mr Makonda said about the august House during the latter's press conference in the city.

"Mr Chairman, this noble House is at the forefront of anti-narcotics war, and we have pledged our full support to President (John) Magufuli in this war, even the legislation to officiate the war was enacted by this very House. However, regrettably, I must inform your House that today (yesterday) some of us heard RC Makonda uttering words that belittled our efforts and also contravenes this House's immunity, powers and privileges," he said adding "Maybe it was just slip of the tongue, but maybe he meant what he said, whatever the case I suggest that, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa should assure this House that our powers and privileges are not compromised, secondly we should use our standing orders and laws of the land to put Makonda to task, and thirdly we should order him through the same media outlets that he addressed today to apologise to this House."

Responding to that, Chairman Chenge said that he was yet to hear what Makonda said and therefore he can't ask premier Majaliwa to make a statement or order Makonda to apologise for now, "I, however, trust Mr Ulega, I believe he has no reason to lie before the House. In order for this House to get to the bottom of this matter, I order the office of the Clerk of National Assembly to write to RC Makonda, asking his explanation over the matter. His response will then be forwarded to the Parliamentary Committee on Immunities, Powers and Privileges which will scrutinise the matter."

Mr Chenge also rallied all MPs to ensure that the National Assembly is respected and not belittled by anyone.