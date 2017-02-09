THE South African missionary couple blacklisted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration after being found guilty of staying in Namibia illegally, left the country yesterday.

Brian and Pam Kinghorn, both aged 55, had been doing missionary work at Youth With A Mission Namibia for more than 23 years. They were arrested on 11 January, subsequently found guilty of contravening Namibia's immigration laws, and each fined N$5 000.

The Kinghorns were scheduled to appear before an immigration tribunal yesterday, which was cancelled following a court order.

The couple had filed an urgent application interdicting the immigration tribunal not to proceed with the hearing, and to set aside notices issued to them to appear before the tribunal yesterday as the notices were invalid. The urgent application also requested an order compelling immigration officials to hand over the couple's South African passports.

Home Affairs spokesperson Sakeus Kadhikwa yesterday told The Namibian that the couple did not appear before the tribunal as the matter was in court.

He said while he could not confirm whether the couple had left the country yet, they would be blacklisted in accordance with the rule that anyone found guilty of staying in the country illegally would be blacklisted, whether they appeared before the tribunal or not.

"Those people were found guilty by a court of law for being in the country illegally. If you are found guilty, that is straight deportation," Kadhikwa stated.

Brian was found guilty of staying in the country with an expired work permit, while Pam was found guilty of staying in the country with an expired visitor's entry permit. The couple had applied for permanent residency on two occasions in 2014 and 2015, which were both rejected.

While the ministry had indicated that the couple will not be deported immediately after being fined because they have property in the country, court documents show that the couple were ready and willing to leave the country soon after they were fined on 16 January.

Court documents further indicated that they were prevented from leaving that day because their passports had been confiscated and kept until they paid N$2 000 each to guarantee that they would appear before the tribunal.

Meanwhile, Hausiku Siuka Bethold Mukoso (22), who was arrested with the Kinghorns at Brakwater for not being in possession of his original Namibian ID card, is in the process of taking legal action against the home affairs ministry for having been detained for over two weeks.

Although certified copies of Mukoso's identity documents were forwarded to the immigration officials, he was not released because his name did not appear on the ministry's system.

Mukoso was only released after the Office of the Ombudsman intervened following an article in this newspaper, according to his brother Ishmael.