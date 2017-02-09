9 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chadian President Sends Message to Angolan Counterpart

Luanda — The Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno sent a message to the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The letter was brought by the Infrastructures minister of Chad, Adoum Younousmi, who arrived Wednesday afternoon in Luanda (Angola) as the special envoy.

At the Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, where he did not speak to the press, Adoum Younousmi was received by senior officials of the State House and by the Chadian consul accredited in the country, Mahamat Saleh.

"The content of the message is not known, but we know that there are consultations between the two presidents on issues of the continent", said the consul, for whom the relations between Angola and Chad are excellent and, in the last three years, they were marked by three visits paid by the Chadian President to the country.

To him, Angola at the level of Africa has helped many countries, especially in its presidency of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL).

