Angola: Ferrovia Stadium Fit to Host Girabola2017 Games

Lubango — Huíla Ferrovia Stadium was approved on Wednesday by inspectors of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) to host, this year, games of the local Desportivo club, during the national first division football championship (Girabola2017), to start on Wednesday.

A committee made up of members of the FAF, including elements of the National Refereeing Council, assessed for the second time the infrastructure conditions, with emphasis on the state of the turf, after having recommended two weeks ago for some changes, now considered outdated, according to the head of the local association of sport, José Tchyombo.

In the previous inspection, the federation delegation directed the elimination of cracks, installation of fire extinguishers and the suitability of the playing rectangle for international measures (110 in length, 75 in width).

Built in 1970 in Lubango city, Ferroviário Stadium has a capacity for 15.000 spectators and benefited from rehabilitation in 2010, by the time of the African Cup of Nations that the country hosted.

Desportivo da Huíla will receive on Sunday, in this field, ASA, for their inaugural game of Girabola2017.