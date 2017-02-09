9 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ferrovia Stadium Fit to Host Girabola2017 Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — Huíla Ferrovia Stadium was approved on Wednesday by inspectors of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) to host, this year, games of the local Desportivo club, during the national first division football championship (Girabola2017), to start on Wednesday.

A committee made up of members of the FAF, including elements of the National Refereeing Council, assessed for the second time the infrastructure conditions, with emphasis on the state of the turf, after having recommended two weeks ago for some changes, now considered outdated, according to the head of the local association of sport, José Tchyombo.

In the previous inspection, the federation delegation directed the elimination of cracks, installation of fire extinguishers and the suitability of the playing rectangle for international measures (110 in length, 75 in width).

Built in 1970 in Lubango city, Ferroviário Stadium has a capacity for 15.000 spectators and benefited from rehabilitation in 2010, by the time of the African Cup of Nations that the country hosted.

Desportivo da Huíla will receive on Sunday, in this field, ASA, for their inaugural game of Girabola2017.

Angola

More Than 112.000 Tons of Fish Caught in Cunene

At least 12.693 tons of fish were caught during 2016 in the southern Cunene province, against 313,274 tons in 2015. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.