9 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Student Held Over 24 Cocaine Pellets

By Lauden Mwambona

Mbeya — The police are holding a Form Three student after they allegedly found him in illegal possession of 24 pellets of cocaine in Mbalizi. Mbeya regional police commander Dhahir Kidavashari said on Tuesday that the police arrested the student, while selling the drugs to various people earlier this week and investigation was still going on to nab more drug dealers.

The announcement comes just a day after President John Magufuli expressed support to Dar es Salaam RC's war on drugs, while ordering heads of defence and security organs to deal with all those involved in drugs no matter how important one was.

Mr Kidavashari said yesterday that the war on drugs was ongoing and there was a new thrust aimed at cracking down on the entire network supplying drugs in various parts of the country. He explained that narcotics used included bhang, cocaine, heroin and khat.

While in the region last month, Home Affairs deputy Minister Hamad Masauni ordered regional and district state organs to dismantle networks of the drug business and trafficking of illegal migrants.

Mr Masauni gave one week to state organs, particularly the police, immigration department, the fire brigade and the Prisons to ensure the networks were destroyed and drug pushers arrested. The deputy minister issued the order, when speaking to officers of the organs during his two-day visit to the region, where, he said, the number of drug users and pushers was on the rise, including that of human traffickers.

