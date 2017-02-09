9 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 3 Charged of Burning Holy Koran

By Meddy Mulisa

Bukoba — Three people yesterday appeared before the Bukoba Resident Magistrate's Court charged with various offences, including burning the Holy Quran and insulting Islam.

The accused were identified as Gabriel Sosthenes, (23), from Miembeni ward, Sifa za Bwanza Elia (40) of Nyamkazi area and Abdallah Athuman (30) of Kahororo ward, all in Bukoba Municipality.

Prosecuting State Attorney Shomari Haruna alleged before Resident Magistrate Charles Oisso that the accused persons committed the offences on November 14, last year, at the Pool of Siloan Church, located at Pepsi Street in Bukoba Municipality.

When the charges were read to them they pleaded 'Not Guilty". Magistrate Oisso adjourned the case to February 13, this year.

The accused were released on 500,000/- bail with two sureties each. Meanwhile, three Bukoba residents were on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment each by the Bukoba Resident Magistrate, Victor Bigambo, after he convicted them of burning a church owned by the Evangelical Lutheran Church located at Mushasha in Bukoba Rural District.

The convicts were Ally Dauda Hassan, (35), a resident of Kemondo village, Rashid Mzee, (28) and Ngesela Kea, (23), both residents of Rwamishenye ward in Bukoba Municipality.

Prosecuting State Attorney Mavere Emmanuel told the court during hearing of the case that the offence was committed on the night of September 16, last year.

