Tanzania: Sh100,000 Can Make You House Owner

Dar es Salaam — One can start living in their own house built by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) in Dodoma, by paying as little as Sh102,000, thanks to insurance arrangement connected with mortgage financing.

The NHC is constructing 300 houses which are retailing at between Sh57.6 million and Sh83.9 million each. Buyers have the option to pay in cash or through mortgage financing offered by 16 banks which agreed to partner with the state-run housing developer. Mortgage lenders normally demand the borrowers to part with a down payment of at least 20 per cent of the housing loan, but NHC has agreed with MGen Insurance to guarantee when a customer pays a premium of 0.75 per cent.

That means, for a Sh57.6 million unit, the 20 per cent is Sh11.52 million and MGen Insurance will guarantee the borrower who has to pay 0.75 per cent of the house value, which is Sh102,000 VAT inclusive.

In other projects, it may be cheaper than this, depending on the price of a particular house.

However, many Tanzanians avoid borrowing for they consider the down-payment too huge.

"It is easy to own a house through our current financing arrangement although the majority of Tanzanians don't understand this due to financial illiteracy," said NHC Director General Nehemia Mchechu.

MGen Tanzania Insurance confirmed that indeed, it has such an arrangement with the NHC but it declined to divulge details.

NHC is implementing the Sh12.5 billion housing project in Dodoma and is targeting public officials as the government relocates to the designated capital. The stand-alone units of three-bedroom houses are being constructed at Iyumbu Satellite Centre.

The project, built in a 234-acres are, is located near the University of Dodoma (Udom).

The first 100 houses are expected to be ready by March this year, Mr Mchechu told reporters yesterday.

"The government is shifting to Dodoma and we thought it's wise to chip in by putting up modern residential houses for public officials. However, these can be purchased by anyone who wishes to own a house there," said the NHC boss, adding that doors are open for prospective buyers to start paying or processing mortgage finance.

Some ministries and departments have already shifted from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, and this has increased the demand for residential houses.

"These are low-cost houses in a location which will have important facilities like nursery schools, playing grounds, a market, a mall and proper infrastructure," he said.

The prices range between Sh57.6 million and Sh83.9 million depending on the size of a unit. A house built on 75 square metre plot will cost Sh57.6 million; one on a 85 square metre plot will cost Sh62 million while a house on 115 square metres is priced at Sh83.9 million.

NHC develops both low-cost and high-end houses but this project is focusing on the low and middle income earners.

It has come in the wake of liquidity squeeze as the current government is taking austerity measures.

"We are building these houses for sale but if that fails, we will offer them for renting," said Mr Mchechu.