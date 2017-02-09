Kenya: President Kenyatta - Why the Youth Must Register to Vote

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta today said the Kenyan youth have an obligation to register as voters so that they can participate in the upcoming polls.

The President said the present and the future of the country belongs to the youth and they should step up to take an active role.

He said the youth make up about two-thirds of the Kenyan population and that means that they have the power to put in office leaders who care about their interests.

President Kenyatta spoke when he met a group of popular artists including Gospel musician Roy Smith Mwatia popularly known as 'Rufftone' and top radio presenter Daniel Githinji Mwangi popularly known as 'Mbusii' at State House, Nairobi.

Also at the meeting was the award winning FBI Dance Crew. The dance crew consists of Ezra Njagi (their leader), Moesha Kibibi, Ramadhan Nyachio, Emmanuel Tumaini, Katabira Denis and Kennedy Mutembei.

He urged the youth not to refuse to register because that means that they will have given away their rights.

"Refusing to register to vote is not rebellion. Refusing to register is actually surrendering," said the President.

The President said the youth should register in large numbers and vote for leaders who will not be tribal or corrupt; and who will create opportunities for business and employment.

The Head of State's comments come a day before he embarks on another round of voter sensitisation tour that will see him visit several counties before the end of the voter registration exercise.

Tomorrow, Thursday, 9th February 2017, the President will first open a Kenya-German business summit before touring various parts of Nairobi County. On Friday the President will tour Nyandarua County and on Saturday he will be in Nakuru County.