Kenya: President Kenyatta Tours Nairobi in Major Voter Listing Drive

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Thursday tour various parts of Nairobi in a major voter listing drive.

The Head of State will begin his tour at Haile Selassie Avenue then proceed on to Landhies Road, Country Bus Station and Burma Market where he will address a series of rallies.

Thereafter, he will visit Jerusalem Estate, Uhuru Estate, Umoja, Kayole, Njiru, Mwiki, Kasarani and Kahawa West.

He will then conclude his tour by going through Mathare, Kangemi and finally Dagoretti corner.

Motorists have been urged to expect traffic disruptions due to the presidential motorcade which will also include Nairobi leaders.

The President and his Deputy William Ruto have been on the countrywide tour, urging Kenyans and more so the youths to register as voters ahead of August General Election.

On Wednesday, the President said the Kenyan youth have an obligation to register as voters so that they can participate in the upcoming polls.

The President said the present and the future of the country belongs to the youth and they should step up to take an active role.

He said the youth make up about two-thirds of the Kenyan population and that means that they have the power to put in office leaders who care about their interests.

President Kenyatta spoke when he met a group of popular artists including Gospel musician Roy Smith Mwatia popularly known as 'Rufftone' and top radio presenter Daniel Githinji Mwangi popularly known as 'Mbusii' at State House, Nairobi.

Also at the meeting was the award winning FBI Dance Crew.

The dance crew consists of Ezra Njagi (their leader), Moesha Kibibi, Ramadhan Nyachio, Emmanuel Tumaini, Katabira Denis and Kennedy Mutembei.

He urged the youth not to refuse to register because that means that they will have given away their rights.

"Refusing to register to vote is not rebellion. Refusing to register is actually surrendering," said the President.

The President said the youth should register in large numbers and vote for leaders who will not be tribal or corrupt; and who will create opportunities for business and employment.

The Head of State's comments come a day before he embarks on another round of voter sensitization tour that will see him visit several counties before the end of the voter registration exercise.