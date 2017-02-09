9 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Is Victim of Own Transparency, Says Lai Mohammed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari had become a victim of his own transparency in relation to his current vacation abroad.

The Minister said this while addressing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on the eagerness of Nigerians to know Buhari's health status.

According to him, the President is hale and hearty and absolutely in no danger.

"I can say it without any equivocation, Mr President is well, he is hale and he is hearty; no question about that.

"I want to assure you, Mr President is well and he is in absolutely no danger.

"Mr. President, like I said elsewhere, is probably a victim of his own transparency.

"He was going on leave, he did what the constitution said he should do, transmitted it to the National Assembly and Acting President was put in place.

"And he said 'while I am on leave, I am going to conduct some medical tests' which many, or all of us do without announcing it."

Mohammed said it was surprising that in less than six hours after Mr. Buhari got to London, he was pronounced dead by some people.

He noted with regret that even those who saw the president climb the Aircraft in Abuja claimed that he was flown by an ambulance.

The minister recalled that the Acting President had spoken with Buhari on a daily basis and had re assured Nigerians about his talking with Buhari.

"I can assure you that the President is well he is hale and hearty and there is absolutely no cause for concern," Mr. Mohammed declared.

Reacting to insinuations that the Ministry of Information ought to be releasing hourly bulletins on the President's health condition, Mohammed said there was no need for that.

"Mr President is not ill, he is not in hospital and there is no reason to give anybody any bulletin about his health, pure and simple," he said.

The minister noted that all organs of government were working with the Ministers carrying out their normal duties across the country noting that there was no cause for alarm.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Govt Takes Over Distressed Arik Airline, Gives Lifeline

The Federal Government on Thursday announced a lifeline to financially distressed Arik Airlines to continue to keep it… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.