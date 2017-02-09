Kenyatta Learns How to Dab and Twitter Erupts in Protest

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday showcased his dab moves as part of his campaign to encourage youths to register as voters.

The 'Bamba Kura Yako' campaign used a music video to encourage the youth to vote and make an impact in the country.

President Kenyatta raps and dances in the music video that also incorporated the award winning FBI dance crew. The video was shot on the lawns of the State House, Nairobi.

The dabbing dance moves is an internet craze made famous by American footballer Cam Newton.

It involves pointing one arm upwards towards the sky while also bowing your head into their other arm,

President Kenyatta video prompted backlash from Kenyans on Twitter who reasoned that it was insensitive in light of the ongoing drought and doctor's strike.

The protests trended on Twitter under the hashtag #DabofShame.