South Africa: What's Mine Is Mine - How Warlordism Came to South Africa

At the end of January, with hardly anybody noticing, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed to deliver on a promise made by her predecessor Thuli Madonsela to a mining community of 40,000 (mostly unemployed) souls. The implication? Not only has warlordism officially seeped down from the central regions of our continent to take hold within our own national borders, we seem to have invented a whole new version of it--F#@% Y*& Warlordism. By KEVIN BLOOM.

Warlordism. Ten years ago, when the world was a very different place, a professor of politics at Columbia University in New York published a groundbreaking paper on the phenomenon in the journal International Security. As was typical of that more innocent time, it was the sort of paper that drew an implicit distinction between broken states like Somalia and Afghanistan, being "them", and functioning states like the USA and South Africa, being "us". It was a thoughtful paper, a caring paper, a paper filled with understanding and compassion for the inhabitants of a realm in dire need of "our" help (help, of course, which was forthcoming in the paper's conclusion). It was also, although the author could never have guessed it, a paper of profound expository...