Tanzania: Chenge 'Calms Legislators' Over Lissu's Arrest

Photo: Ericky Boniphace/The Citizen

Chadema Secretary General Vincent Mashinjis at a press conference. The party has condemned the arrest of Lissu, claiming the move was aimed at frustrating the opposition from advocating for the rule of law in the country.

The National Assembly Chairperson Andrew Chenge yesterday managed to calm the aggrieved opposition MPs who were agitating over arrest of their colleagues while leaving the premises of Parliament recently, promising to take the matter to the Speaker for a way forward.

On the previous day, the opposition lawmakers walked out of the House in protest over the arrest of the Opposition Chief Whip Tundu Lissu on Monday, and Arusha Urban MP Godbless Lema late last year. The MPs argued that the ongoing arrest of the legislators within the Parliament premises was against the Parliamentary immunities, powers and privileges they are meant to enjoy.

Mr Chenge who is Bariadi West MP (CCM) and former Attorney General, noted that apart from treason and murder charges, any other offence that a legislator can be accused of is bailable, and therefore Police can wait until the Parliament is not in session and arrest the suspect in any other place, but not within the August House yard.

For yesterday, it was Mr John Heche (Tarime Rural- Chadema) who raised the issue of opposition MPs being arrested by Police outside the National Assembly premises as a violation of Parliamentary immunities and privileges they are meant to enjoy.

Mr Heche's statement was similar to the one raised on Tuesday by Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe (ACT-Wazalendo), but it was rejected by Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson who said the matter could not be discussed in the August House because the Standing Orders were not in favour of it, further arguing that the Parliament could discuss it if only it was a civil case.

"The Deputy Speaker ruled on this matter yesterday (Tuesday), and her opinion is legally correct, and I am not going to dwell on that.

However, the question on the table here is about Parliamentary privileges, which is a critical matter, and it should not wait to reach a time when it should be viewed as the Executive through the Police force is fighting the National Assembly," said Chenge.

He further pointed out: "The government could handle the matter more wisely... there is no point of arresting MPs when the Parliament is on session, provided the charges are not related to treason or murder.

"I believe the Police knows each and everything about us, and if they need us they can arrest us in our houses, or anywhere when the Parliament is not on session."

The Bariadi West MP also advised Mr Heche and the opposition camp to table the matter to the Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges Committee so that the body can officially tabled it in the August House for resolutions to be passed. "I am also going to inform Speaker Ndugai on the matter for him to give more guidance on it," he further said.

In another development, Mr Kabwe told the journalists how Speaker Job Ndugai and Clerk of National Assembly Dr Thomas Kashilillah intervened on his case when he was about to be arrested.

Without going into details, he said Mr Ndugai consulted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ernest Mangu and Dodoma Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa on the matter and he was "left untouched." "By midnight, the Speaker was assured by the IGP that sedition charges against me had been dropped, and I was not going to be arrested. Speaker Ndugai then sent a vehicle which drove me home," said the legislator.

Meanwhile, the Chief Legal Advisor with Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), Tundu Lissu, has rushed to the High Court, seeking to be granted bail. And further reports have also indicated that Mr Lissu has started a hunger strike to force Police to take him to Court if he a case to answer.

His advocate Peter Kibatala told a press conference at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday that his client was forced to seek the High Court's intervention after the police had denied him a bail to be out.

Mr Lissu, the Member of Parliament for Singida East under Chadema ticket, was arrested in Dodoma City on Monday in Bunge premises as he was getting out of the debating chamber, accused of uttering seditious words against the President.

In his affidavit to support the application, advocate Kibatala stated that they were forced to go to the High Court for the intervention to bail him out because the Police were not showing interests to release him with conditions.

He stated further that his client had remained in the Police custody for about 48 hours, contrary to the law of the land, despite him being a reliable person and a Member of Parliament who could not abscond.