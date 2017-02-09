9 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TPDF - Military Appointees Free to Wear Uniforms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Tanzania People's Defence Forces soldiers.

The Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) yesterday clarified that military officers appointed to various positions in government are allowed to put on their uniforms while performing special duties.

The clarification follows a recent debate on whether regulations governing the country's military forces allow such officers to wear their uniforms while they have been assigned tasks outside the army. A statement issued by TPDF in Dar es Salaam yesterday called upon the public to continue collaborating with their leaders at their respective areas.

Last week, Ukonga Member of Parliament Mwita Waitara (Chadema) said in the National Assembly that Permanent Secretaries, regional and district commissioners were breaching the country's constitution by wearing military uniforms while executing their duties.

He claimed that since he was sworn in on November 5, 2015, President John Magufuli has been appointing TPDF officers to various positions, an act that has been criticised by opposition MPs.

Waitara sought guidance from the Speaker's chair giving an example of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, retired Major General Gaudence Milanzi, alleging that he has been executing his duties while on military uniforms which is contrary to section 147 of the constitution.

He said it has been common for presidential appointees to put on the uniforms such as regional and district commissioners who are politicians from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi because they are members of the party's political committees.

Tanzania

Mining Firm Acacia to Spend Millions to Clean Up Image

Tanzania's largest mining company, Acacia, has set aside $2 million (Sh4 billion) to clean up its image and repair its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.