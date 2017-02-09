Nigeria: RMAFC Okays New Tax Policy

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has endorsed the new national tax policy recently announced by the federal government to shore up the country's dwindling revenue base, occasioned by the shortfall in oil prices as well as activities of militant and vandals in the Niger Delta.

The acting Chairman of the commission, Shettima Umar Abba Gana, had in July 2016, canvassed the upward review of value added tax from 5 per cent to about 7.5 per cent in order to improve the country's revenue base.

He had observed that VAT was a high tax revenue yielding instrument that could be used to shore-up revenue required for financing the ever-expanding public expenditure needs of all tiers of government adding that the current VAT rate of five per cent was one of the lowest in the world.

In a statement signed by RMAFC's spokesman, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, the Commission reiterated its support for initiatives including the newly introduced revised tax policy, which would go a long way in boosting the nation's revenue base for sustainable national development.

Commending the FGN bold and courageous step, the Commission further argued that since globally, taxation was seen as the most stable source of government revenue for economic development, the upward review of the existing Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on luxury items, as contained in the New Tax Policy has buttressed its position.

Apart from the upward review of the VAT rate on luxury items, RMAFC also urged the Federal Government to support all monitoring Agencies including the RMAFC to enhance collection efficiency, block leakages in revenue collection and strengthen intelligence gathering mechanisms so as to free more funds for governments to expand the economy, ensure rapid economic development and create employment.