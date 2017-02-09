South Africa: Jantjies Leads Lions At Newlands

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies will lead the Lions in their pre-season friendly against the Stormers at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

Stalwarts like Jantjies, hooker Malcolm Marx, lock Franco Mostert, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, wing Courtnall Skosan and centres Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Howard Mnisi will all start for the Lions, with some new faces like lock Marvin Orie and wing Madosh Tambwe in the starting line-up and prop Hencus van Wyk on the bench.

Regular captain Warren Whiteley had his wisdom teeth removed this week and could not recover on time.

The Lions will take a squad of 29 to Cape Town before they kick-off their Super Rugby campaign February 25 against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein

Teams:

Stormers

TBA

Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Howard Mnisi, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Franco Mostert, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Andries Ferreira, 20 Lourens Erasmus, 21 Robert Kruger, 22 Jaco Kriel, 23 Victor Sekekete, 24 Dillon Smit, 25 Andries Coetzee, 26 Harold Vorster, 27 Antony Volmink, 28 Jacques Nel, 29 Sylvian Mahuza

Sport24