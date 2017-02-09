Africa: 'Ugandans Living in UAE Most Generous Long Distance Lovers'

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, money transfer service WorldRemit has released statistics showing Ugandans living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the most romantic, sending on average $116 (sh415,000) more than usual to their loved ones .

According to new WorldRemit data revealing the most romantic Ugandans living abroad, UAE came top, followed closely by those in Denmark who send an average of $55 during the Valentine season.

They are followed by Ugandans living in Norway, at $31.

The global data was based on an internal analysis of WorldRemit's top 10 recipient countries in the months of January and February 2016. Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14.

Remittances play an important role in the economy of Uganda. According to official WorldBank data, Ugandans abroad sent over $1 billion back home to friends and family in 2015.

"Looking at this year's data we can see that Ugandans in the UAE, Denmark and Norway are planning ahead and sending more money to their loved ones in the days leading up to Valentine's Day," said Alix Murphy, Director of Mobile Partnerships at WorldRemit.

"On average, these groups sent $31 to $116 more for Valentine's Day compared to the next week to mark the occasion."

According to a statement from WorldRemit, their newly introduced app has made it easier for Uganda, letting people send money straight from their smartphone, instead of having to travel to a money transfer agent.

"Those receiving money- often in developing countries - can collect the funds as Mobile Money, bank transfer, for cash pickup or as a mobile airtime top-up," the statement said.

WorldRemit's service is available to senders in 50 countries. It offers transfers to more than 140 destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas and WorldRemit customers send 580,000 transfers every month.

