Uganda: The Right Way of Maintaining Your Artwork

opinion

Photo galleries and art work are some of the most ignored accessories in a home.

Enid Bukenya's living room welcomes one with an array of art pieces carefully placed on walls and above a side board. A sparkling glass globe stares me straight in the face and the tree stamp on which it sits does more than enough to support its friable body. The scene is quite crowded with a collection of different and monumental art pieces- but lures one from the usual photo galleries and naked walls.

Bukenya's art pieces are impeccably clean. She speaks fondly of how she has maintained them: "My husband collects most of the pieces. Initially I was certain they would hang up there like photo frames and not require much cleaning since a number of them are made of fibre, stone and wood."

She adds, "But after a while, they developed layers of dust and I did not know whether to dust them or use a dump cloth to clean them. With time I learnt that each art piece is beautiful but fragile, requiring special attention.

Functional practices

Experts say caring for art work starts right from display. Interior designer Mark Tugume, says one of the factors that could damage your artwork(s) over time is exposing it to direct heat. He therefore advises homeowners to desist from hanging artwork next to the door as this exposes it to sunlight.

Tugume says much as one may not easily notice this, art, especially made of fibre fades or loses colour and others such as wood may dry, crack, warp or get bleached as a result of changes in humidity and direct sun rays.

"For that reason, display them in a steady environment. It is also advisable to hang them in less humid places with good ventilation," he says.

Similarly, if you choose to store away your artworks, it should be against the wall in your reading room, or any open area that does not dampen. "In other words, avoid storing art works in places that get moist sometimes or experience fluctuations in temperature, such as garages because in humid places, they are prone to molds," he notes.

Handle with care

Bukenya's beautiful art works of more than 10 years are not fortuitous. She shares her little secret: All I do is dust them, gently. "

I handle them with as much care as one would while putting them up," she says, advising that if unsure of what to do, hire someone to clean them to avoid damaging them. Remember most of these, if not all, cost a fortune.

However, if they are glass art work Tugume recommends the use of glass cleaner. "Put a little cleaner onto a cotton cloth and gently wipe the glass. Ceramic art can be washed with water and soap," he advises.

But Bukenya says much as many people think it is cool to use glass cleaners, one should desist from spraying or using them on framed pieces of art. As she carefully wipes the glass areas on a piece of framed art gently with a dry blue cloth, she stops to note: "glass cleaners leak into the edges of the frame and damage the arts' bases or mats".

But for wooden frames, she recommends dusting lightly with a small, soft and dry brush. "Cleaning or wiping wooden frames with furniture polish or water could change their patterns," she cautions.

According to Emmanuel Muwanguzi, an artist at Global Youth Artists, the nature of materials from which art works are made determine their maintenance practices.

That said, while buying artworks for your home, make inquiries about the kind of changes you should expect so that you are not taken aback later on. Also seek guidance on maintenance practices, , and like it is customarily recommended, keep your home's art work from children's reach so they can see another day.

Types

Works on paper are generally delicate thus require framing behind glass. The same should be done for photographs and prints to prevent scratches. To clean paper, fabric and silk art, carefully use a cleaning cloth that is slightly dump to remove surface dirt.

Oil paintings are kept clean by wiping them gently with a damp cloth since oil is impervious to water. Acrylic paintings are dusted lightly with a soft brush.

A slightly damp cloth should be used clean Leather art.

Indoor metal pieces or architectural elements can be cleaned with an oil-based polish and then brushed with cloth.

Buy the easy to clean types

Since it is very easy to forget about cleaning artpieces, it is important that when you go out shopping, opt for a type that is easy to clean such as oil and acrylic art pieces because all you need is to dusted them lightly with a soft brush or piece of cloth.