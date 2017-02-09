Uganda: Why Ugandans are Not Building

Photo: Felix Warom Okello /Daily Monitor

Only 33 per cent of Ugandans can build houses because the remaining 67 per cent find the process costly.

analysis

In Ugandan culture, when a boy makes 18 years, he should start thinking about building his own house. In rural areas, this culture thrives, although the type of houses built may be semi-permanent. For urban dwellers, though, the narrative is different.

Some have to work for more than 20 years before they can save enough to buy land.

Expensive construction material

Dennis Jjuuko, a real estate consultant, believes the cost of construction materials is a hindrance. "Cement and steel determine a lot in a building project but the products made in Uganda are expensive. A 50kg bag of cement made in Uganda costs about $8 (Shs28,700) on average. The same bag goes for $1 (Shs3,500) in China, Pakistan and Egypt. Even if we imported cement, it would still be cheaper than our local product."

There are cheaper construction materials on the market, such as prefabricated blocks (prefabs) and pre-cast reinforced concrete, although lack of knowledge makes their use uncommon. Because of this, according to Stephen Jjuuko Kwagala, a graduate architect and contractor, most Ugandans adopt incremental building. "They begin with the foundation; wait for more months, then, they go to the walls, roof, and windows."

The cost of land

Because land is something everyone must own, its cost is high. And, the fact that people do not want to live in shared spaces, such as estates, but on individual plots, has also contributed to the skyrocketing prices. "You spend more money on developing a single plot of land," Jjuuko says, continuing,

"If you buy a 50x100 plot in Najjera, you have to build a perimeter wall around it and install a septic tank. Imagine if there are ten houses on one street, each with its own septic tank.

All these houses could use one tank, or connect to a general sewage line. This greatly cuts the cost of construction."

Besides, buying land in an estate eliminates the expense of building a perimeter wall.

Outdated construction methods

The 'accepted' way of constructing residential houses unintentionally adds costs to an already expensive venture. For instance, we build our houses like bank halls - with strong walls - yet, in other countries, people minimise the use of construction material.

"When it comes to residential storied buildings, the builders use a lot of material on the upper floors, yet you will only find bedrooms on these floors. There is no weight there because the bedrooms are used for only six hours a day. However, they build as if they are constructing a shopping mall that will hold 1,000 people and dead weight, such as, heavy chairs."

Types of roof

High-pitched roofs are another favourite in Uganda's construction industry. A lot of timber, iron sheets, and tiles go into constructing a roof. Unfortunately, the space in the ceiling is rarely used.

In other countries, the attic is used for storage or as an extra bedroom. Otherwise, they construct flat roofs.

No culture of saving

Our culture dictates that we spend on many things, such as, private schools, dependents, our parents, weddings, and funerals, leaving over little money to save. This, coupled with the high cost of mortgage loans makes owning a house almost impossible. "People earn peanuts and most of it goes on rent," Kwagala says, continuing,

"If you spend Shs500,000 on rent, which is about a third of some people's salary, this means in a year that will be Shs6m, which cannot do anything on a house. I would not advise you to dig a foundation if all you have is Shs6m. When it comes to buying a house, most of them are Shs100m and above. How many people can afford that?"

Maintaining a house is expensive

When renting, the landlord takes care of all repairs to the house. However, in your own house, every month you need to set aside money for routine maintenance. "In town, you can rent a two bedroomed flat for Shs800,000 a month," Jjuuko says, adding,

"If you build outside Kampala, the roads in that area will probably be bad. This means your car will frequently need servicing; you have to pay for security at a higher cost than you would have if you lived in a combined setting. Electricity bills will also be high because you need security lights at night."

Also, because a home looks lovely with a landscaped compound, your water bill will go up. On top of that, every home needs insurance.

Building as a group

Dennis Jjuuko, a real estate consultant advises that a number of people can save together and buy an acre of land and divide it rather than small individual plots. When constructing, they could buy materials in bulk to reduce the cost of construction.