Nigeria: FIFA Rankings - Super Eagles Move Up Despite Afcon Miss

The Nigeria national team have moved up nine places in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday by the world football governing body.

The Super Eagles are now occupying the 41st position in the world and seventh in Africa.

This massive leap is coming despite the fact that the Eagles were conspicuously missing at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Gabon.

Egypt, who were beaten in the AFCON 2017 final are the highest ranked team on the African continent at the moment and are 23rd in the word.

Senegal, who lost in the quarter-final to eventual champions Cameroon, are second the Indomitable Lions are the third ranked team in Africa in the February rankings.

Cameroon's victory at the AFCON tournament actually helped them climb 29 places into 33rd position in the world.

According to FIFA, a total of 60 matches counted towards the latest ranking. These included the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (32 games), the 2017 Copa Centroamericana (15 games) and international friendlies (13 games).

The top five teams remain unchanged for the February ranking. Argentina (1), Brazil (2), Germany (3), Chile (4) and Belgium (5).

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 9 March 2017.