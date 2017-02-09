Uganda: Know Your Hood: Beware When Buying Land in Kigoowa

column

A place always mistaken to be part of Ntinda, Kigoowa at first glance is a congested area, people have built kiosks in road reserves and these are littered all over the road leading to the area from Ntinda-Kisaasi road and you can hardly find space between houses.

Background

However, 20 years ago, Kigoowa was a bushy and Edward Ssekabaja, LC1 chairman, Kalinabiri 1, says people claimed that the bush harboured night dancers as described because the area was sparsely populated.

Location

Kigoowa is located in Nakawa division and it has six zones namely Kigoowa 1, Kigoowa 2, Kalinabiri 1, Kalinabiri 2, UEB (Uganda Electricity Board) and Mutoola. It is bordered by Ntinda, Kisaasi, Kiwantule and stretching through Kulambiro a few metres after crossing northern bypass.

Developments

At the start of 1996, Kigoowa started developing with many people buying land in the area because its immediate neighbour, Ntinda was already developed and expensive to occupy.

"Residents started constructing using burnt bricks unlike before and people started building perimeter walls on their pieces of land and houses," Ssekabaja says.

History

Ssekabaja adds that the place was named after the Europeans commonly refered to as 'bagoowa' by the locals, though little is known about the birth of the nickname used to pray at Butukirwa Catholic Church a prominent church in the area.

He narrates that the Europeans being a source of attraction then, any directions made to the place would be made in reference to the 'bagoowa' hence the name Kigoowa became popular.

Land and housing

Land in the area was cheap in the past as a 50 by 100 plot of land would go for Shs1m. There was also a man known then as Mzee Makumbi who had a huge chunk of land in Kalinabiri 2 and would give it out for free mainly to the Catholics from Butukirwa Church or someone who wanted land. But the same plot of land now goes for more than Shs40m.

Land wrangles

However, Christine Nangenda, a resident of Kigoowa for more than 30 years, says "The people Mzee Makumbi gave land to freely have no legal documents to prove their ownership of the land so they are in wrangles with people claiming ownership."

Rent is quite expensive nowadays with self-contained two rooms houses between Shs500,000 to Shs800,000 depending on whether you opt for an apartment or rentals.

Nangenda who an enumerator in the just concluded census says Kigoowa's population has risen at a fast speed. She however adds that there is also an increase in burglary and that thieves even steal in broad day light.

ADVICE

Christine Nangenda, a resident of Kigoowa, says the area is mostly residential with middle class residents whereas the commercial side of it is just picking up with only kiosks and retail shops.