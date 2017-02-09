South Africa: Bulls Dedicate Chiefs Win to Joost

The Bulls beat the Chiefs 28-7 in a pre-season game in Brisbane on Tuesday, dedicating the win to the memory of Joost van der Westhuizen.

Van der Westhuizen, the legendary former Springbok and Bulls scrumhalf, died at the age of 45 earlier this week after losing his battle to motor neuron disease.

The men from Pretoria, who led 14-7 at the break, scored four tries to clinch an impressive win over the Kiwis.

The Bulls will feature in the Brisbane Global Tens this weekend, before opening their Super Rugby campaign against the Stormers in Cape Town on February 25.

They claimed a 38-17 win over the Lions in their first warm-up game in Harare at the end of January

Scorers:

Bulls

Tries: Burger Odendaal, penalty try, Dries Swanepoel, Warrick Gelant

Conversions: Handre Pollard (3), Tian Schoeman

Chiefs

Tries: Brad Weber

Conversion: Stephen Donald

Teams:

Bulls

15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Handré Pollard (captain), 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Nic de Jager, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Edgar Maruthlule, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jason Jenkins, 19 Ruan Steenkamp, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Tian Schoeman, 22 Warrick Gelant, 23 John-Roy Jenkinson, 24 Jacobie Adriaanse, 25 Renaldo Bothma, 26 Francois Brummer, 27 JT Jackson

Chiefs

15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Solomona Alaimalo, 13 Tim Nanai-Williams, 12 Johnny Faauli, 11 Latu Vaeno, 10 Stephen Donald (captain), 9 Brad Weber, 8 Tom Sanders, 7 Mitchell Karpik, 6 Taleni Seu, 5 Matiaha Martin, 4 Mitchell Brown, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Brayden Mitchell, 1 Mitchell Graham

