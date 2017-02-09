9 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Office Awards Electrification Project to MSEs

By Yohanes Jemaneh

National Condominium Electrification Program Office announced that it has finalized preparations to engage 81 Micro and Small Scale Enterprises (MSEs) in condominium electrification projects.

Speaking at a consultative forum on job creation with stakeholders, Office CEO Gosaye Mengiste said yesterday that since the beginning of condominium construction in 2004,MSEs s have been playing major roles in the electrification program .

He said that most of the electrical operations on the condo construction are made by MSEs,in doing so,they have been embracing a large number of unemployed youth.

According to him, in the fiscal year in effect,the office would engage some 406 youth in the project.

Office Head Tesfaye Nirayo for his part said that for two consecutive years, the office has created 550 jobs in the electrification program at Yeka Abado, Tulu Dimtu and Crown condominium sites.

Before deploying the youth to the construction sites ,They would be offered a 15 - day training in electrical fault and protection, meter installation and contract administration ,planning and design, among others, he said.

"To achieve all the programs and to strengthen the MSEs capacity, the bureau has so far spent 75 million Birr," he added.

Water, Irrigation and Electricity State Minister Eng. Wondimu Tekle said since the commencement of the condominium construction, the Ethiopian Electricity Corporation has provided 121 MW power to condo residents alone.

"In this project, MSEs have been key players in carrying out the standard operating procedure".

Addis Ababa City Administration Micro and Small Enterprises Development Bureau Head Leulseged Yifru for his part said that his bureau has been creating new jobs for university and TVET graduates by doing so the youth have changed their lives.

" Improving and consolidating the capacity of MSEs has a decisive role in the nation effort to build industry-led economy," he said.

According to him, the bureau will continue to provide technological and financial support as well as to offer training to the MSEs.

