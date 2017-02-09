9 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: World Vision Pan-African Campaign Pledges to Combat Child Abuse

By Leulseged Worku

With a view to ensure all forms of violence against children, Ethiopia is investing hugely in education and life skill training services.

World Vision launched a Pan-African campaign: 'It takes a world to end violence against children.'

On the occasion, Women and Children Affairs Minister Demitu Hambisa explained the country's move towards ending violence against children.

The government designed and implemented several strategies to foster the successful attainment of the goals, Demitu said. "The international and regional conventions the country signed are a good indication of its commitment."

"There is nothing worse for a child than experiencing violence, exploitation or neglect, yet a billion children suffer from it, often repeatedly and every year, " remarked World Vision International President and CEO Kevin Jenkins.

Violence against children is never justifiable, thus, religious leaders and faith communities have a role to play here, according to him.

Many traditional beliefs about the right way to raise a child have wrongly been muddled up with religious practices, he added.

He also stressed the need for collaborative works among stakeholders and challenge attitudes, beliefs and behavior that condone violence against children.

Speaking at the event, World Vision East African regional Vice president Margaret Schuler said the issue to fight violence against children is the concern of every individual. "Business as usual won't end violence against children. It takes a world !"

On the event, religious leaders drawn from various parts of Africa, ambassadors, government minister and children had pledged to work together to end any form of violence against children.

