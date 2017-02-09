Ethiopia: Effective Tax Systems for Greater Development Process Ownership

In many developing countries, poor revenue performance often prevents governments from supplying adequate public service to citizens. Like many countries, African nations depend on external resources because domestic savings fall short of current investment needs.

Since 2008 when the economic crisis has begun the vulnerability has been given a new impetus to the dialogue on domestic resource mobilization across Africa, particularly taxation, according to analysts in the sector. The economic troubles have also stimulated the international dialogue on taxation.

Earlier, Ethiopia has been highly dependent on aid. This scenario has been changed. It is exploiting the development aid to build its capacity and taking a growing role in the continent. It is a hard fact that no economy can afford to fund development needs primarily from external sources.

Vividly, countries development success stories go hand in hand with better mobilization of a country's own resource and less dependent on aid and other foreign finance.

Empirical evidences confirm that countries making strong in domestic resource mobilization can avail fund for public investment in infrastructure including roads, power plants, school and health facilities.

For this, public resource can be better mobilized for development through more effective, more efficient and fair taxation systems. To this end, the Ethiopian government has been implementing various reforms aimed at making the tax system and administration effective and efficient.

The tax administration had not been reformed for years even at the time when poverty remain endemic. The dialogue that promotes public resource mobilization has got more attention specially in recent years. Over the last years, Ethiopia has been undertaking a number of tax, structural and institutional reforms. The reforms mainly focused on the three pillars of tax administration that include overhauling the management and structure, advancing customer focus services and provision of information technology supported services.

Following this, the amount of tax and revenue has been increasing sharply. Currently, the country has now able to collect 173 billion Birr, which accounts 79 percent of national expenditure, which was 19.2 billion Birr in 2000 EC.

Though significant progress has been made change the tax system has not been able to collect the potential amount generated by the economy. Of all the hurdles, the low level of awareness and efficient service delivery on the part of tax payers are still posing challenges.

In this regard, the annual National Tax Week is a platform. This year's National Tax Week was held in Jigjiga town of Ethiopian Somali State with various assortments. The central theme for the tax week is : Preventing Illegal Trade is a Shared Responsibility.

The Week is an opportunity to consult with pertinent actors in the sector to further consolidation efforts against illegal trade. In fact, owing to the efforts exerted in close coordination with the public have helped reduce the activities of of illegal trade.

It was noted that the fight against controbandists in the Somali State has brought improvement in reducing the prevalence of illegal trade at peripheral as well as central parts of the country.

Illegal trading is still a headache to the country's economy. It is discouraging the legal traders by eroding their trust in the trading system and creating loopholes for the irresponsible ones.

Since the trading activities engage many actors ,it undoubtedly requires a coordinated efforts of stakeholders to arrest illegal trade. It is time to get more strong to sustain the on-going collaborative efforts to fight illegal trade considering its devastating impact the growing economy.

To this end, the 10th National Tax Week with the special focus on illegal trade is timely and real concern of the country as efficient tax collection strengthens public resource mobilization without over-taking the economy

Though the effort to install equitable and efficient tax systems and administration is tiresome, realizing viable tax system would help improve funding for country's development. In a nut shell, the collective efforts to fight illegal trade would boost country's capacity to finance the wide range of development activities in the country. After all, one of the dividends of the effective tax systems is greater ownership of the development process.