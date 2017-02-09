Namibia: No Protection for My 'Friend' - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob said he did not interfere when the police arrested his associate, Chinese businessman Jack Huang last week in connection with the N$3,5 billion tax evasion, fraud and money laundering case currently before the courts.

Geingob made these remarks yesterday at the opening of the 2017 judicial year, adding that he was consulting on whether to sell his stake in a real estate company he co-owns with Huang.

Huang was arrested in Windhoek last Wednesday, and was released the next day on N$1 million bail. His co-accused were slapped with bail amounts of N$1,5 million each.

He was arrested because of his involvement in at least one of the companies named in the N$3,5 billion tax scandal unfolding before the courts. The President said he did not interfere in the arrest of his associate.

"When my 'friend' was arrested and spent a night in jail, there was no interference or intervention. This is because in Namibia, we uphold the rule of law, the separation of powers, and pride ourselves on the total independence of our judiciary," Geingob said.

Huang and his wife, Li Dan, have since last year been considered "wanted persons" when the police started investigating them in the multibillion-dollar scheme.

Huang and Geingob co-own African Sunrise Investment, a real estate company which aims to build a township east of Windhoek. That company is not linked to the N$3,5 billion tax fraud case, but a report in The Namibian from 2016 raised suspicions of potential irregularities surrounding a land transaction involving the President's company.

"I took an oath to uphold the Namibian Constitution and the laws of this country. These laws should be applied firmly and fairly, no matter whom they may apply to, including family, friends, business partners or any office-bearer," Geingob stated.

Sources told The Namibian this month that Geingob was notified earlier this year by officials of the Namibian Central Intelligence Service about certain events that were likely to unfold in 2017.

Allegedly amongst the intelligence briefs was a warning that Huang could be arrested this year. He was also allegedly warned about several other potential scandals concerning his private dealings.

The President explained at the opening yesterday how he ended up owning a company with his friend Huang. "As many of you are aware, in 2015, I publicly declared my assets, together with my wife (Monica Geingos), in conjunction with the audit firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers," he said.

Geingob said that he "listed all companies in that declaration from which I attain proceeds", including African Sunrise Investment.

That's the same company which owns the 39 hectares (equivalent to around 39 average football fields) situated in the Klein Windhoek farmlands - east of the capital - where Geingob and Huang intend building a luxury township of over 400 apartments, 24 villas and two mansions.

The land is near his private villa, Casa Rosalia. The 39 hectares were initially owned by Geingob and his ex-wife Loini. After their divorce, Geingob said the two decided to sell the plot on the open market in order to share the proceeds of the sale on a 50/50 basis as agreed in their divorce settlement.

"The offer was open to all bidders, and even Old Mutual showed interest. However, the deal fell through at a later stage," he explained. Geingob said Huang offered to take part in a co-development of the property instead of selling the entire portion.

In order to accommodate Huang, Geingob and his ex-wife sold the 39 hectares - estimated to be worth around N$50 million - to African Sunrise Investment in 2014 for a paltry N$393 000, according to the deeds register.

Huang would in turn own 60% of African Sunrise Investment after the transfer of the land to the company, Geingob owned 20% through the Dr Hage G Geingob Family Trust, while his ex-wife Loini owns 20%. Huang is a director of African Sunrise Investment, along with the President's daughter, Nangula Axabi Geingob Dukes (38) and Helmuth Angula (40), Loini's son.

It is not clear how much Huang paid Geingob in order to control 60% of African Sunrise Investment. The President said that he approached his lawyers recently to discuss his interest in the company.

"I approached my lawyer to advise him that I wanted to sell our family shares in this joint development, in order to avoid the witch-hunt," he said. Geingob has in the past promised to shift his business interests into a blind trust in order to avoid conflicts of interest, but he has not done so up to now.