Zimbabwe: De-Registered Estate Agent Loses Final Appeal

THE Supreme Court has upheld the decision by the Administrative Court to dismiss an application for re-registration by an estate agent who was de-registered more than 20 years ago.

The court of appeal ruled that the Estate Agents Act has no provision for re-registration of people who would have been de-registered because honesty and a good reputation are some of the basic requirements for one to be considered for registration as an estate agent.

Under this Act, only acts of dishonesty are grave enough to attract the harshest penalty of de-registration.

The Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) de-registered Patricia Ann Stevenson in 1993 after finding her guilty of acts of dishonesty. She fought her case right to the Supreme Court which, in 1996, upheld her de-registration.

In 2014, some 21 years after being de-registered, Stevenson applied to the EACZ for re-registration, which turned down the application on the basis that once one had been de-registered by the council, they could not be considered for re-registration.

This did not go down with Stevenson who took her case to the Administrative Court where she sought an order directing the EACZ to re-register her.

The Administrative Court ruled that it had no jurisdiction to order the council to re-register her because the Estate Agents Act, which the EACZ administers, clearly has no provision for re-registration of members.

After the ruling, a determined Stevenson appealed to the Supreme Court where Justice Anne-Mary Gowora sitting together with Justices Susan Mavangira and Vernanda Ziyambi ruled that indeed there was no basis for Stevenson to demand that she be re-registered.

"In casu (present case), the appellant was found guilty of dishonourable conduct by the Council and the result was that she was deregistered, a penalty which was upheld by this court.

"While the Act provides for de-registration, it has not provided for a situation where an agent in the situation in which the appellant finds herself can be reinstated," the Supreme Court ruled.

The court also noted that Section 31 of the Estate Agents Act under which Stevenson was de-registered has no provision for re-registration of de-registered members, so the court could not assume the role of Parliament as to make new provisions of the law.

"The Act does not endow the Council with the power to reinstate an agent to the register once such agent has been struck off. The Administrative Court, as conceded by the appellant (Stevenson), does not have such a power under the Act. It is trite that it is not for this court to assume a power where none is provided for in the enabling legislation. It is not within the province of the courts to legislate for Parliament whose intention is to be deduced from the clear wording of the statute. Counsel has not argued that there is an ambiguity in the relevant sections providing for disciplinary actions and the sanctions attendant on a finding of guilt.

"The suggestion that this court imports provisions from statutes wherein the reinstatement of professionals in similar circumstances as the appellant is provided for is misplaced. If the legislature had intended to make provision for deregistered estate agents to be reinstated on the register it would have done so. It chose not to do so and the court cannot read into the Act what is not provided for."

The EACZ regulates the property sector in terms of the Estate Agents Act in order to weed out unscrupulous players and in the process protect members of the public from being fleeced.

Over the years, a number of estate agents have been de-registered after being found guilty of crimes that have to do with dishonesty. Among those recently de-registered together with their firms are Absolom Gambura and Hopewins Real Estate, Munyaradzi Mazenge and Net Seven Real Estate, Richard Fox and Fox & Carney and Rutendo Rutendo and Batlet Real Estate. They were all de-registered for misuse of trust funds.

In most cases of misuse of trust funds, rogue estate agents sell properties on behalf of clients and squander the proceeds. In other cases they sell one property to several buyers. They can also sell properties without permission of the owners and in some cases they have also sold non-existent properties to unsuspecting members of the public.